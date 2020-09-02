Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCQX:RWBYF) entered into a definitive, arms-length, agreement with Platinum Vape; under which the former will acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Platinum Vape in a cash and stock transaction valued at up to $35M.

The transaction value comprises of $7M in cash payable at closing, a further $13M in cash payable 120 days after closing and a $15M convertible promissory note payable on the third anniversary of closing.

Additional consideration of up to $25M, payable either as cash or company shares may be paid to Platinum Vape security-holders if certain revenue targets and EBIT metrics are achieved by Platinum Vape in 2020 and 2021.

Platinum Vape reported current annualized revenues of C$102M+, EBITDA between 25-30% before forward synergies.

Transaction expected to close on or about September 15, 2020.