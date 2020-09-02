Following up on its initial announcement on July 27, Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX -1.4% ) will host a webinar on Wednesday, September 9, at 8:00 am ET to present detailed two-year results from the ARTISAN-SNM study evaluating the Axonics r-SNM System, a sacral nerve stimulating device, as an aid in treating symptoms of urinary urgency incontinence in patients who have failed or could not tolerate more conservative treatments.

On July 27, it announced that 88% of implanted patients responded at year 2, consistent with the 89% response rate observed at year 1.

Wall Street sell-siders are Very Bullish with a consensus fair value target of $52.86 (30% upside).