GE (GE +2.0% ) investors should pay attention as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +1.4% ) spins out its own power division to investors, writes Al Root in Barron's.

Siemens Energy, which generates about $35B in annual revenue, is closely matched with GE Power in size and scale. GE's power and renewable-energy divisions have generated about $38B in sales over the past year, accounting for more than 40% of the company's total.

According to Siemens presentations, the firm expects the power market to grow about 2% a year on average for the foreseeable future. It also expects profit margins to rebound from break even in 2020 to greater than 8% in coming years.

That should be relatively good news for GE. "The Siemens Energy update suggests our forecasts for GE's Power and Renewable divisions look realistic," Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell wrote in a research note. "The Siemens commentary around a project excellence [and] service focus is encouraging as regards competitive discipline in the market, although at the same time, its high rate of R&D investments and solid balance sheet… underscore that GE will be faced with a focused and strong competitor in this market."

Mitchell values GE power and renewable assets at about $2.50 a share. Overall, he rates GE stock the equivalent of Buy and has a $9 target price for the stock (it was at $14 at the start of the year).