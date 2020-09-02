Caleres (CAL +17.1% ) rallies after topping Q2 estimates for a quarter that saw sales fall 33% and the direct-to-consumer channel represents 80% of all sales.

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser gives the company some credit for inventory management but is cautious on the path forward.

"Looking ahead, we believe the Brand Portfolio has an exceptionally difficult road to recovery and will continue to struggle for the foreseeable future. 3Q20 revenue is expected to decline ~30%, and we do not foresee a return to FY19 revenue levels, on a dollar basis, for at least three years," he warns.

Susquehanna sets a price target of $8 on Caleres vs. the average sell-side PT of $11.67.

