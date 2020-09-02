InMode (INMD +10.7% ) trades higher after the health care equipment company announces its shareholder return program through 1M of shares buyback.

The repurchase will be funded with available cash, which stands at $64.8M as at the end of 2Q20.

See INMD cash position in the past 2 years:

Chairman and CEO Moshe Mizrahy says "Based on our new product launch and the gradual return of elective surgeries, we anticipate increased demand for our minimally-invasive and hands-free platforms."

The company further remains focused on expanding its North American sales and marketing network to reaccelerate the positive momentum as at pre-COVID-19 outbreak level.

