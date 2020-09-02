Odeon's Bove upgrades Wells Fargo to Buy, citing its 'formidable presence'

Odeon Capital's Dick Bove upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC +0.8% ) to Buy from Hold, pointing out that even for all of the bank's travails it's still the largest private housing lender in the midst of a U.S. housing boom.

"It has a new management. It has tens of millions of customers. It has trillions of dollars. It is going to succeed," Bove writes. "The stock does not recognize this. It should be bought."

WFC is trading at 62.6% of book value, and in the past 30 years the "stock only sold below this level in 2009 and 1992," he writes. Still, the company remains "a formidable presence" with $159.3B in common equity (the fourth-largest amount in the banking industry); $1.4T in deposits, with $412.9B of that non-interest bearing; and $935.2B in loans outstanding.

WFC's total return lags SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE), peer BAC, and S&P 500 over the past year: