Morgan Stanley has reiterated its Overweight rating on AT&T (T +0.8% ) as it processes all the reports about potentially selling part or all of various assets, including DirecTV, Xandr and Crunchyroll.

It's focused on the DirecTV reports, as the firm isn't hearing details on Xandr or Crunchyroll.

A sale of the DirecTV unit might be dilutive to its leverage stats, and reduce free cash flow/dividend coverage, the firm notes.

But a definite positive would be deconsolidating a business in secular decline.

It has an above-average $36 price target, now implying about 21% upside.

The Street is mixed on AT&T, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish (and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral).