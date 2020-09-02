Vale (VALE -1.1% ) says it failed to meet safety standard levels for three dams and three dikes in Minas Gerais state, but it does not expect any impact on iron ore production this year.

The company says it started level 1 protocol procedures for the Paracatu and Patrimônio dikes in a preventative capacity; level 1 of the emergency protocol is a four-level scale in which 0 is no risk and 3 is imminent risk of failure.

Another four dams that had negative safety reports already had level 1 protocols initiated previously also in a preventive manner, according to the company.

Authorities from Minas Gerais recently asked for a freeze on $4.8B in assets from Vale to pay for economic losses and other damages caused by the rupture of Brumadinho tailings dam last year.