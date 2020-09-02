Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), up 245% in 2020, is off more than 12% Wednesday as short seller Muddy Waters discloses they are short the name, citing a recent court decision against the company and its recent rise due to the "hype" around a Covid vaccine.

The court decision indicated that the company "lacks manufacturing capacity" to reach 1M doses in 2020 and 100M in 2021.

The competition among the 5 Operation Warp speed companies makes INO's chances slim absent their ability to force their supplier to transfer manufacturing technology, the research firm wrote.

The Warp speed participants include Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK), Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN).

Read more about some of the recently selected candidates here.