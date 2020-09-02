Two Wells Fargo-(WFC +2.0% )associated units agree to pay more than $1.4M in restitution and fines totaling $675K to settle a Finra investigation into supervisory violations related to variable annuity switches.

Finra found that between January 2011 and August 2016, "failed to supervise the suitability of recommendations that customers sell a variable annuity and use the proceeds to purchase one or more investment company products, such as mutual funds or unit investment trusts."

During that time, Wells Fargo's representatives recommended at least 101 potentially unsuitable switches that required customers to incur both surrender fees and substantial new sales charges, Finra said.

In settling the matter, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC neither admitted nor denied the charges.

In August 2016, the firms took several steps to improve their supervision of switches involving variable annuities.