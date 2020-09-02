At the pandemic panic lows in March, the aussie (NYSEARCA:FXA) had plunged to just $0.55 to the dollar - its weakest level in almost 20 years. It's been rebounding since, and now is buying more than 73 American cents. The move comes alongside a surge in the prices for a couple of major Australian exports - iron ore (the country's largest export) has moved to a six-year high, and gold is trading near record levels.

All of that is being helped by China, where Beijing threw a lot of money at construction and infrastructure projects to help offset the coronavirus woes. There's also the issue of "silent airports," and overseas travel restrictions have kept vacationing Aussies - and their Australian dollars - at home instead of abroad.

Still, Australia's dollar has long rightfully held a reputation as a "commodity currency" whose moves do a good job of signaling (or at least going along with) the global economic cycle. One wonders if the major divergence between the aussie and cyclical plays like energy will continue, or will be narrowed by a decline in the aussie, or by a rally in the recently booted from the Dow, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).