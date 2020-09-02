Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF +1.5% ) enters into a COVID-19 testing and contact tracing partnership with Israel's Pangea.

Under the collaboration agreement, Todos will integrate Pangea's ePayment and digital identity solutions into its services package and will become the preferred supplier of COVID-19 testing products for Pangea’s suite of offerings aimed at securely delivering contact tracing and ‘COVID testing passport’ services in Israel and certain African countries.

Todos' president and CEO Gerald E. Commissiong notes, "Pangea is an ideal partner to work with Todos as we continue to advance our tech-enabled 3C protease point of care COVID-19 test."

Previously: Todos Medical inks $23.8M COVID-19 PCR testing equipment & supplies contract (Aug. 31)