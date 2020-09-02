Palantir (PLTR) will host an Investor Day on September 9 at 10 AM with a webcast here.

Last week, Palantir filed to go public through a NYSE direct listing that unusually includes a lockup period.

Reuters reported that the data analytics company is seeking a $26B valuation in the listing.

Business Insider sources previously estimated the investor day event for September 15 and the listing for September 24.

Previously: Palantir files for direct listing; lost $580M last year on $743M of revenue (Aug. 25 2020)