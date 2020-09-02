GSX Techedu (GSX -17.3% ) reports Q2 net revenues of RMB1,650.3M, a 366.6% Y/Y increase.

Revenues of online K-12 courses increased 412.4%

Net operating cash inflow +172.4% Y/Y to RMB528M.

Net income increased to RMB18.6M.

As of June 30, company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments amounted to RMB2,941.9M.

In May 2020, BOD authorized a share repurchase program, under which the company may repurchase up to US$150M worth shares. In May 2020, the company repurchased ~1.1M ADSs for ~US$39.8M.

CEO comments: "We are thrilled to see the growth of paid course enrollment has accelerated to 332% year-over-year, from 259% in the prior year. Moreover, we generated net operating cash inflow of RMB527,999 thousand, a 172.4% increase year-over-year, thanks to the exceptional student retention in the Spring."

