CloudMD Software & Services (OTCPK:DOCRF) entered into an amendment to the previously announced engagement agreement with Canaccord Genuity agreed to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal financing.

Post amendment, underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13.1M shares at $1.38/share for gross proceeds of ~$18M.

Also, underwriter granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.97M shares generating additional proceeds of ~$2.7M.

Offer expected to close on September 22, 2020.

Since the company announced its bought deal public offering on May 13, the stock price surged 103.4% while YTD returns stood at 344.3%.