WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) reverses course to turn sharply lower despite a hefty drop in U.S. crude supplies, as gasoline demand fell over the latest week, an indication that economic recovery from COVID-19 may be slower than expected.

October WTI -2% to $41.91/bbl, while November Brent -1.6% to $44.85/bbl.

Domestic weekly crude production fell by 1.1M bbl/day, a record in data going back to 1983, but Hurricane Laura caused an average of 1.3M bbl/day to be shut-in by producers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The market is trying to dismiss the number as a storm-related one-off," says Price Futures analyst Phil Flynn. "While the storm may have exaggerated the numbers, it doesn't justify the amount of the selloff that we got."

