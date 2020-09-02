Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) hopes to steer into profitability with the launch of its new Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan.

The German automaker is hoping that the pandemic downturn won't sap demand for the important model.

"The S-Class is an important driver of image and, measured by margin, the largest source of profits," notes Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Frank Schwope.

Separately, Bank Mainfirst analyst Daniel Schwarz estimates Daimler could sell 95K S-Class cars in 2021, which could contribute more than €2B to the automaker's results.

The S-Class competes with BMW's 7 Series and Audi's A8.

