Cogeco (OTC:CGECF) and Cogeco Communications (CGEAF +29.6% ) have acknowledged receiving an unsolicited nonbinding acquisition proposal from Altice USA (ATUS +2.9% ) and Rogers Communications (RCI +5% ).

The proposal will be reviewed by the two companies' boards today.

But Cogeco says the proposal has been reviewed by Gestion Audem - the company controlled by members of the Audet family, which holds 69% of Cogeco voting rights (and thus 82.9% of the voting rights of Cogeco Communications) - and Gestion Audem has indicated it doesn't intend to sell its shares and won't support the deal.

Altice USA presented a C$10.3B offer to buy Cogeco, primarily to get hold of the USA assets (Atlantic Broadband, America's 9th largest cableco).