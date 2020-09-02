As has been well-telegraphed, United Airlines (UAL +0.6% ) plans to eliminate 16,370 jobs next month in response to lower travel demand.

The furloughs will take effect as soon as October 1 when the restriction employment levels tied to taking federal loans expires.

United has been working for months to push employees to the door through voluntary separation packages in an effort to lower its monthly cash burn.

Across the airline industry, there are deep concerns on the timetable for business travel and international travel to return to 2019 levels.

