Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -2.7% ) says it achieved first oil at the Spruce Lake Central thermal project in Saskatchewan and nearing startup of the Liuhua 29-1 field at the Liwan gas project offshore China.

Husky says Spruce Lake Central - its sixth 10K bbl/day thermal bitumen project since 2015, will ramp up to full production over the next couple of months.

Also, Husky says the tie-in of the Liuhua 29-1 field is complete, with first gas production and sales expected in early Q4.

Husky and partner Cnooc (CEO -2.5% ) say they have advanced Liuhua 29-1 to mechanical completion ahead of schedule and below budget.

Husky Energy recently reported a Q2 loss as it shut-in production to help cope up with plunging crude oil prices.