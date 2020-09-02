On a "mature unicorn" hunt, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH.U) has been rebuffed by Airbnb (AIRB), according to a Bloomberg headline.

Pershing Square Tontine six weeks ago raised a SPAC-record $4B in an IPO.

Airbnb two weeks ago reportedly confidentially filed paperwork for an IPO. The company's valuation at an April fundraising round was $18B, down from $31B prior to the pandemic.

Other possibilities for Ackman? Perhaps Bumble, which this morning is reported to be prepping an IPO in the $6B-$8B valuation range. Or maybe Robinhood (RBNHD), which recently raised $200M at an $11.2B valuation, and has massively shaken up the brokerage industry.