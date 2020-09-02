Market higher, but defensive as Apple, Tesla hit reverse

Stocks remain higher, but the rally has taken a decidedly defensive turn as the techs ran out of steam.

The S&P is up 0.6% and the Dow is up 0.8% . But the Nasdaq has reversed early gains and is down 0.3% .

Just two S&P sectors are in the red, but one of those is Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK), which started strongly out of the gate this morning.

High flyer Apple -3% is stumbling after a big run pre and post stock split. Tesla -8% is extending losses from yesterday after it announced a capital raise. Tesla has now moved below overbought territory, according to the RSI momentum gauge.

The defensive stalwarts are posting the biggest gains. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) is the leader, followed by Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV).

Whiskey is helping broader market. Brown-Forman leads the S&P following earnings.

Salesforce is the worst performer, just below Apple. But chip stocks are helping balance out the sector.

The market paid little attention to a worse-than-expected rise in August payrolls from ADP. But Ford announced 1,400 job cuts and United gave more details on the 16K+ job cuts it indicated would be necessary without more federal funding.