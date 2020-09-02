Ball (BLL +1.1% ) plans to build a new U.S. aluminum beverage packaging plant in Pittston, Pennsylvania with an initial investment of $300M spread over multiple years; scheduled to begin production in mid-2021.

"Our new Pittston plant is Ball's latest investment to serve accelerating demand for our portfolio of infinitely recyclable aluminum containers used in the sparkling water, spiked seltzer, beer and carbonated beverage categories," COO, global beverage packaging, Daniel W. Fisher commented.

A new plant currently under construction in Glendale, Arizona, is scheduled to start up early in 1Q21.

With these investments and numerous long-term customer contracts, the company is positioned to meet consumer needs for more sustainable beverage packaging.

