Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA -3.1% ) is a co-recipient of a five-year $14.6M NIH grant aimed at exploring the use of gene therapies and cell-based therapies to cure HIV.

The company, along with researchers from six academic/clinical institutions, will investigate novel hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) engineering and transplantation approaches aimed at achieving complete remission of HIV-1 infection.

Magenta will use its conditioning technology to optimize cell dose in animal models and determine whether targeted conditioning and gene-modified HSPC transplant enables disease control.