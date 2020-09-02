The Federal Reserve's new stance that it's willing to temporarily overshoot its 2% inflation target in order to keep inflation expectations centered on that target will make the central bank "better positioned" to achieve its goals, said New York Fed President John Williams in remarks on the Bretton Woods Committee Webinar.

The new framework statement also makes clear that the Fed will seek maximum employment and "will aim to eliminate shortfalls from this broad and inclusive goal."

As a reminder: Congress mandates the Fed to use monetary policy to foster full employment and stable inflation.

"These changes are mutually reinforcing and will meaningfully improve our ability to achieve both of our dual mandate goals in an environment of a very low neutral rate," Williams said.

The new framework also represents another step toward greater transparency, he said.

As for any timing on when the Fed might consider raising rates, Williams commented during Q&A: "Even the topic of raising interest rates is so far off in the future that I'm not going to focus on that right now."

See ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) total return vs. S&P 500 over the past year:

ETFs: RINF, IVOL