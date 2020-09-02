Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF) has expanded its PC Chef meal kit direct-to-home delivery service to include fresh, ready-to-make meals from top local restaurants.

There are 15 restaurant meals to choose from, including Burger's Priest's cheeseburgers, La Carnita's carne asada tacos, pork miso ramen from Kinton Ramen and the golden satay curry from Fresh, that vary in size from one to six servings.

"We are in a unique position to support local restaurants, especially during a time when many have been challenged with in-restaurant dining," said Nick Kuriya, Vice President, Loblaw Brands Meal Solutions. "We had the infrastructure and knowhow, all we needed were some fantastic local restaurant partners. We couldn't be happier with our new selection of meals and look forward to delivering a new, in-home restaurant experience to our customers."