Eastman Chemical (EMN +1.9% ) moves higher after Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) announces a $160M-plus investment to modernize existing assets and build a new air separation unit and partial oxidation unit at Eastman's production site in Texas.

Air Liquide's investment combines with a long-term agreement to supply Eastman with additional gaseous oxygen, nitrogen and syngas.

The new ASU and POX will begin production in late 2021 and will be integrated into the existing facilities.

Eastman Chemical recently reported Q2 earnings that missed expectations as revenues fell 18% Y/Y.