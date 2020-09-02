Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF +1.0% ) acquires control of $330M of 1.75% subordinated convertible debentures issued by BlackBerry (BB -2.5% ), representing ~90% of BlackBerry's private placement of $365M of the debentures that closed today.

The securities held by FairFax are convertible into 55M BlackBerry shares. The debentures mature on Nov. 13, 2023.

Before BlackBerry's redemption of 3.75% unsecured subordinated debentures maturing Nov. 13, 2020, Fairfax held $500M of those securities, which were convertible into 50M common shares of BlackBerry. None of those securities were converted to shares before the redemption.

Together with common shares already owned by Fairfax and its subsidiaries and assuming full conversion of the purchased debentures, Fairfax would own 101.7M common shares, or ~16.5%-16.6% of BlackBerry's shares outstanding as of Aug. 28.

In connection with acquiring the debentures, Fairfax entered a "standstill" agreement.

