Cerner Corporation (CERN) announces that William Mintz has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer ("CSO").

Mintz brings extensive leadership and enterprise strategy experience, having spent his career advancing innovative healthcare solutions for payers, providers and patients, company says.

CEO Brent Shafer: "Will is a strong leader and has a proven track record of success in corporate strategy, business development, digital transformation and vision for innovative health care solutions.”

Mintz will work alongside company and client leadership to identify and develop new business opportunities, drive the strategic planning process and oversee corporate strategy. Mintz co-founded Care3 Inc. in 2015, a health company that uses digital tools that help patients in underserved communities and their caregivers manage their health journey.

Source: Press Release