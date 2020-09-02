BTIG lifts its price target on Darden Restaurants (DRI +2.3% ) to $100 on its view the sales recovery story will play out.

"We believe the reopening of more dining rooms, particularly in California and New Jersey, will aide in the company's sales and margin recovery. In the past week, both states have announced plans to reopen indoor dining in at least some areas with limited capacity (~25%), leaving only a few states/locales without indoor dining," observes analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh says the firm believes the corporate restructuring announced this week didn't receive enough attention from investors with the action seen reducing Darden's G&A spending by ~7% annually.

"We believe Darden will ultimately win out as normalcy returns to casual dining, owing to its stronger financial position and operational discipline. Our greater confidence in the sales and profit recovery outlook and longer-term market share opportunity leads us to raise our target accordingly."

BTIG's price target is well above the average sell-side PT of $88.19.