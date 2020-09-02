Netflix (NFLX -1.1% ) has signed a production deal with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

That clears up some of what the couple will be up to after stepping away from the British royal family and moving to California. They have a multi-year agreement to produce nature series, documentaries and children's programming.

Netflix is proud that the couple has made it their creative home, content chief Ted Sarandos says, and Netflix looks forward to "telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Meghan, the former star of films and the TV series Suits, has said she won't return to acting, focusing instead on the production company. And Prince Harry appeared in the documentary Rising Phoenix which premiered last week on Netflix.

The deal is of a piece with the one Netflix struck with former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle, which established a slate of programming the Obamas would produce for the streaming giant.