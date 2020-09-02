Rackspace Technology (RXT -1.7% ) is selected by GitLab, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application used by users, in order to drive fast application development on Google Cloud.

The Rackspace Technology team helped GitLab migrate to Google Cloud, increasing performance, enhancing security as well as guiding GitLab on a successful migration path to Kubernetes.

"GitLab and Google Cloud, enabled by Intel technologies, are aiming to lower the barrier of adoption for customers looking to architect scalable, cloud-native solutions," senior director and global lead, Google Cloud Partnership and Solutions Stanley Anderson commented.

RXT can enable companies to accelerate the digital transformation and realize more value from Google Cloud.