Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is reviewing expansion plans at home and abroad as it copes with sharply lower oil prices and a heavy dividend burden, WSJ reports.

Aramco will review a $6.6B plan to add petrochemical production at its Motiva refinery in Texas, as well as a big natural gas project with Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the same state, according to the report.

Aramco had agreed to buy 20 years worth of liquefied natural gas from the Sempra-led project planned for Port Arthur, Tex., and to take a 25% equity stake in the project's first production phase.

The Saudi state-run company also reportedly is pausing investments in refineries in China, India and Pakistan.

In Saudi Arabia, Aramco is delaying plans by a year to boost crude production capacity by ~1M bbl/day to 13M bbl/day.

The Financial Times reported last month that Aramco planned to cut its capital spending to $20B-$25B this year in order to pay a $75B dividend it pledged to investors during its IPO last year.