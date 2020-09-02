R-Three Technologies (OTCPK:RRRT) appoints James L. Robinson as President and COO.

Robinson is an experienced strategist, with a strong understanding of building high-value consumer brands with significant annual revenue, company says.

"Mr. Robinson as chief operating officer is a natural fit. Mr. Robinson brings a wealth of expertise to this role, being one of the founders and President of Hip Hop Beverage Corporation, whose product lines included Pit Bull Energy Drinks & Energy Bars.

"Under his leadership, R-Three Technologies will shift their core focus, from technology innovation materials, to the Food & Beverage industry, with the initial core products focused on Nutritional & New Age Beverage Products, including CBD food/beverage products."

As President & CEO of the Hip Hop Beverage Corporation, manufacturers of ‘PIT BULL ENERGY DRINK & BARS,’ he developed the marketing and sales strategy for these products.

Co-founder Kenneth Berry:“He has my full support. James is a good man!”

RRRT is --13.174% to $0.145

Source: Press Release