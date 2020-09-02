Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.37M (+15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, MDLA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.