Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.14M (+17.6% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate gross margin of 75.5%.

Over the last 2 years, YEXT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.