Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces its 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs with Intel Xe graphics for laptops.

The company says the processors offer up to 2.7x faster content creation, over 20% faster office productivity, and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming in real-world workflows over competitive products.

More than 150 Tiger Lake-based designs are expected from the likes of Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo starting as early as this fall.

Intel also announces the Evo platform brand for laptop designs to the second edition specification and key experience indicators of the Project Athena laptop innovation program.

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built. From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core – especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs – you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible," says Gregory Bryant, INtel EVP and GM, Client Computing Group.

See the full spec breakdown in the press release.