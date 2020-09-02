At Home (HOME -27.8% ) plunges after the company's Q2 earnings report didn't do enough to satisfy the high expectations of investors. For the most part, Wall Street firms are still favorable on the retailer.

Bank of America (Buy, price target boost to $25): "While seasonal sales will be more constrained than previously thought due to better than expected sell through and inability to quickly re-up inventory due to long lead times (we believe this is pressuring shares today), HOME’s everyday business remains consistently strong and HOME is out comping the industry. We believe gross margins should continue to outperform given a low promotional environment and strong sell through on limited markdowns and clearance. Reflecting early 3Q results, we raise ests and our PO to $25 on 8x ’21 EV/EBITDA (from $19.5 on 7x). We believe a slightly higher multiple is warranted given improved earnings and leverage. We also see the potential for multiple expansion as HOME pivots back to 10% store growth in 2022."

Guggenheim (Neutral): The firm expects strong but normalizing comparable sales marks in Q3 and further moderation in Q4 with inventory tightening into the holiday period.

Loop Capital Markets (Hold, price target upped to $21): Points to continued benefits in near term from increased consumer spending on home products rather than higher ticket purchases and the improved financial position for HOME through free cash flow generation and decreased leverage.

Shares of At Home are back to where they stood about two weeks ago.