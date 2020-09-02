Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $974.49M (+1.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 45% vs. 44-46% guided; and operating margin of 17.6%.

Over the last 2 years, CIEN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.