Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Analysts expect Gross margin of 34%; and Operating margin of 14.6%.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.

