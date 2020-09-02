Signet (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.07 (-505.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $788.51M (-42.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comps of -28.9%.

Over the last 2 years, SIG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.