Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.24 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.76B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expect adj. EBITDA of $3.21B; adj. operating income of $3.07B; and adj. gross margin of 72.5%.

Over the last 2 years, AVGO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 16 downward.