Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-106.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $377.69M (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CONN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.