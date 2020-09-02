John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-52.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $415.15M (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JW.A has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.