DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318.55M (+35.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 78.7% vs. 78-80% guided; and operating margin of 5%.

Over the last 2 years, DOCU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.