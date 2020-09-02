Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+1533.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204.85M (+65.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 41.7%.

Over the last 2 years, SWBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.