Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-89.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.92M (-27.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KFY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.