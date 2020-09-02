Baird sees upside for Planet Fitness (PLNT +0.9% ) with investors still skittish over the gym operator's ability to recapture revenue.

"While gym industry data points highlight lagging traffic vs. retail categories, we note encouraging reopening progress and strong consumer demand/interest across fitness categories. For PLNT, we see a favorable risk/reward as expanded reopenings clear one hurdle for 2H, and stabilizing member trends would pave the way for a strong 2021/2022 recovery."

The firm sees a continued favorable risk/reward on PLNT with recent progress on state-level reopenings removing one hurdle that could help to support stabilizing member trends during Q4. The analyst team thinks PLNT can hold system membership near ~14M this year and recapture pre-COVID member levels by the second half of 2021.

Baird's price target of $82 reps more than 30% upside potential and is above the average sell-side price target of $68.38.