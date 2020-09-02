Fed's Beige Book: Activity picking up, but still relatively soft

"Economic activity increased among most Districts, but gains were generally modest and activity remained well below levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," says the Fed's Beige Book (based on info collected on or before August 24).

Manufacturing rose, and consumer spending continued to pick up, with strong vehicle sales noted. Total spending, however, was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

In contraction: Commercial construction and commercial real estate. Ag conditions continue to suffer from low prices, and energy activity is subdued with little expectation of near-term improvement for either.

More: "While the overall outlook among contacts was modestly optimistic, a few Districts noted some pessimism."

Moving to some individual districts ... New York: Growth has stalled in past few weeks. Richmond: Continued to improve in recent weeks. Chicago: Activity increased strongly, but pace of growth slowed. San Francisco: Economic activity expanded slightly.