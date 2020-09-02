Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $610.66M (-16.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DCI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.